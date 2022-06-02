How to Celebrate Pride Month at San Diego Bars and Restaurants

Pride month officially kicks off in June for most of the country, though San Diego’s main festivities, the San Diego Pride Parade and San Diego Pride Festival — back in-person after a two-year hiatus — aren’t scheduled until the weekend of July 16 and 17.
Still, many local bars and restaurants have already started to host events and offer food and drink specials to honor the community and raise awareness of LGBTQ organizations and nonprofits. If you’re looking for somewhere to stop before the big parade or for where to celebrate throughout the month, here’s a rundown:
- Mujeres Brew House in Barrio Logan is the site of this year’s Latinx Pride Festival on Saturday, June 4 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with food, drinks, live music, and other performances.
- The San Diego Queer APIMEDA Coalition is gathering for an AAPI NIGHT at Rich’s San Diego on Saturday, June 4 from 6 p.m. to close, and celebrating the Queer and Trans Asian and Pacific Islander community by showcasing QTAPI DJs and performers.
- The San Diego Black LGBTQ+ Coalition is hosting the second annual Black Pride, a weekend-long celebration that’ll start with a day party at Rich’s Nightclub on Saturday, June 25 and continue with a pool party at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on Sunday, June 26.
- For the month of June, the three San Diego area locations of Snooze, an A.M Eatery will feature Pride Pancakes topped with white chocolate chips and showered with rainbow sprinkles. All proceeds from sales of the dish — at least $25,000 — will be donated to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people.
- Every Wednesday in June, Casa de Flor in Banker’s Hill and chefs Flor Franco and Arnulfo Sandoval will host a series of ticketed wine events spotlighting different Baja area wineries. In honor of Pride month, a portion of the proceeds will go to support the San Diego LGBT Community Center and Jardin de las Mariposas, a shelter for the LGBTQ refugee community in Tijuana.
- Bivouac Ciderworks in North Park will start its Pride festivities on July 9, with a party at the tap room after this year’s She-Fest, which uplifts, supports, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people. The cidery is also offering glittery, rainbow-colored flights of cider through July 17 or until supplies last and will be releasing a special rainbow can that will be available throughout the month of July. A portion of proceeds from the rainbow flight and the rainbow can will go to San Diego Pride.