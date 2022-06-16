 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NorCal’s Mega-Popular Starbread Filipino Bakery Opens in Chula Vista

Famous for its señorita bread, the chain also offers doughnuts, malasadas, cupcakes, and more

by Candice Woo
Photography by Kimberly Motos
A person holds a tray of Filipino Spanish bread.

Customers lined up early before the official opening of San Diego’s first Starbread Bakery in Chula Vista, eager to buy fresh-out-of-the-oven Spanish bread, also known as señorita bread, which is the specialty of the famous Filipino bakery chain that’s based in Northern California.

Baked in small batches to ensure peak freshness, the bite-sized pastries, enriched with melted butter and sugar, are a fixture at Filipino family gatherings and parties; at Starbread, the señorita bread is available in multiples, from bags of 5 pieces all the way up to boxes of 60.

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the shop also sells pandesal, or Filipino rolls, as well as cookies, cupcakes, croissants, and a variety of doughnuts that include Filipino-style bitso-bitso. Beyond the Spanish bread, its bestsellers are malasadas, the Portugese fried dough treat that’s also popular in Hawaii; here, they’re offered with tropical fillings like coconut, guava, mango, and pineapple.

Area residents Paolo and Eleanor Seen and Jeff and Nikki Bangsal are overseeing Starbread’s San Diego expansion, and plan to add coffee from a local roaster along with other items like ube señorita bread and a savory version made with hot dogs. The partners are also hoping to open more stores in San Diego; the Mira Mesa neighborhood may be next.

Cases of doughnuts inside a bakery.
Front counter of a bakery and doughnut shop.
Racks of doughnuts.
Case of cupcakes and bread on a table.

A bakery sign on the wall.

Starbread Bakery

520 Broadway #2, San Diego, CA 91910

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Chinese Street Food and Crawfish Festival Launching This Month at UCSD

By Candice Woo

Krakatoa Kicks Off Farewell Celebration in Golden Hill

By Candice Woo

Trust Restaurant Group Reveals Butcher Shop and Deli in North County

By Candice Woo

45 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Major Italian Player Lavo Lands in the Gaslamp Quarter

By Candice Woo

Nick’s at One Paseo Opening Adjacent Mexican Restaurant and Bar

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world