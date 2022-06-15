 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Krakatoa Kicks Off Farewell Celebration in Golden Hill

The longstanding coffee house is closing after 20 years

by Candice Woo
The front entrance of a craftsman-style coffee house. Krakatoa Coffee House

Krakatoa Coffee House, a landmark in Golden Hill for the last 20 years, is winding down and will be closing at the end of the month. It was conceived more than two decades ago, when during their hallowed days running the Turf Club, owners Sam Chammas, Tim Mays, and Joe Austin took what was a rundown craftsman house and turned it into cafe and sandwich shop that, as Mays rightly says, “became a beloved meeting place for so many in the community”.

Before the advent of third wave coffee, Krakatoa was highlighting local roasters — using Caffe Calabria beans for most of its tenure — while offering an all-day food menu and providing the neighborhood with a relaxed, family-friendly hangout.

Chammas, who tells Eater that the trio is ending the cafe’s run on their own terms, says they’ll all be on hand this Saturday, June 18 to kick off a celebration of Krakatoa’s final weeks at a party that will feature live music, anniversary merch, and other specials.

The cafe, which managed to remain in operation throughout most of the pandemic, will shutter officially on Thursday, June 30. Chammas says they’ll be putting the property on the market in July; look to Krakatoa’s Instagram and Facebook pages for updated info.

Krakatoa

1128 25th Street, San Diego, CA 92102

