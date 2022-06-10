CH Projects Drops the Needle on Vinyl Record Store and Cocktail Bar in North Park

CH Projects has pressed play on Part Time Lover, a new hifi bar and record store on 30th Street that co-founder Arsalun Tafazoli says is just the first of several ventures the group — whose UTC bar Raised by Wolves just earned a spot on 50 Best’s list of North America’s 50 Best Bars for 2022 — is planning to open in North Park.

Previously Bar Pink, the space still revolves around music. Notoriously exacting down to the details, Tafazoli tells Eater that he’s handed over creative control — at least of the music component — to Folk Arts Rare Records, who will be curating the record store’s offerings and the bar’s daily soundtrack.

With the retail shop operating at the back of the venue, the rest of space is a craftsman-esque living room designed to promote listening, hanging out, and discovering new-to-you music. The coffee station serves Heartwork Coffee and a small pastry menu while the bar features natural wine, beer, and a cocktail list created by bartenders Ewan Bennie and Alicia Perry that includes a selection of easy-sipping highballs and drinks like an Old Fashioned variation made with bourbon, Japanese whisky, barrel-aged maple, bitters, and koji, a Japanese ferment.

Part Time Lover Cocktail Menu