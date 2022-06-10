 clock menu more-arrow no yes
An opulent craftsman-style cocktail bar with lighted pillars.

CH Projects Drops the Needle on Vinyl Record Store and Cocktail Bar in North Park

Party Time Lover will also serve up coffee along with sweet tunes

by Candice Woo
Photography by Arlene Ibarra

CH Projects has pressed play on Part Time Lover, a new hifi bar and record store on 30th Street that co-founder Arsalun Tafazoli says is just the first of several ventures the group — whose UTC bar Raised by Wolves just earned a spot on 50 Best’s list of North America’s 50 Best Bars for 2022 — is planning to open in North Park.

Previously Bar Pink, the space still revolves around music. Notoriously exacting down to the details, Tafazoli tells Eater that he’s handed over creative control — at least of the music component — to Folk Arts Rare Records, who will be curating the record store’s offerings and the bar’s daily soundtrack.

A record store stocked with vinyl records.
Racks and shelves of vinyl records.

With the retail shop operating at the back of the venue, the rest of space is a craftsman-esque living room designed to promote listening, hanging out, and discovering new-to-you music. The coffee station serves Heartwork Coffee and a small pastry menu while the bar features natural wine, beer, and a cocktail list created by bartenders Ewan Bennie and Alicia Perry that includes a selection of easy-sipping highballs and drinks like an Old Fashioned variation made with bourbon, Japanese whisky, barrel-aged maple, bitters, and koji, a Japanese ferment.

A craftsman-style wood cocktail bar.
A DJ station at the end of a bar.
A craftsman-style living room and cocktail bar.
A plush seating area in a cocktail bar.
A wood-clad seating nook in a cocktail bar.

Part Time Lover Cocktail Menu

Part Time Lover

3829 30th Street, , CA 92104 Visit Website
