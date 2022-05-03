Mexican Seafood Empire Opening First U.S. Restaurant in San Diego

A large-scale restaurant devoted to Mexican-style seafood is coming to Little Italy. Fisher’s San Diego is taking over the enormous 8,700-square-foot space and patio that previously housed Roma Urban Market, the Italian grocery store and deli that shuttered in 2019 after two years in operation.

Set to open in August 2022, it will be the first stateside location for the chain, which is well-known in Mexico where it was founded more than 30 years ago. With 29 upscale restaurants across Mexico, including several in Mexico City, the new San Diego branch is part of a global expansion plan for the company that began earlier this year with its first European outpost in Madrid, Spain.

The brand operates its own seafood processing plant and transportation network to deliver fresh catch to each of its restaurants. Featuring an oyster and raw seafood bar, Fisher’s in Little Italy will serve a menu that ranges from tiger prawn aguachile and spicy tuna tostadas to fish tacos, grilled king crab, and seafood pastas.