 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mexican Seafood Empire Opening First U.S. Restaurant in San Diego

Fisher’s is coming to Little Italy

by Candice Woo
A bowl of Mexican seafood soup.
Seafood soup from Fisher’s San Diego.
Fisher’s San Diego

A large-scale restaurant devoted to Mexican-style seafood is coming to Little Italy. Fisher’s San Diego is taking over the enormous 8,700-square-foot space and patio that previously housed Roma Urban Market, the Italian grocery store and deli that shuttered in 2019 after two years in operation.

Set to open in August 2022, it will be the first stateside location for the chain, which is well-known in Mexico where it was founded more than 30 years ago. With 29 upscale restaurants across Mexico, including several in Mexico City, the new San Diego branch is part of a global expansion plan for the company that began earlier this year with its first European outpost in Madrid, Spain.

The brand operates its own seafood processing plant and transportation network to deliver fresh catch to each of its restaurants. Featuring an oyster and raw seafood bar, Fisher’s in Little Italy will serve a menu that ranges from tiger prawn aguachile and spicy tuna tostadas to fish tacos, grilled king crab, and seafood pastas.

A hand squeezes lime on a plate of fried calamari and fries.
Fisher’s fried calamari.
Fisher’s San Diego

Fisher's San Diego

555 W Beech Street, San Diego, CA 92101

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Korea’s Spicy Beef Noodle Soup Experts Expanding to San Diego

By Candice Woo

Luxe Italian Restaurant With Locations in Las Vegas and New York City Opening in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Tijuana’s Getting a Massive Restaurant That Revolves Around Fried Chicken

By Candice Woo

Huge Chinese Restaurant and Banquet Hall Bringing Dim Sum and Dancing to Rolando

By Candice Woo

Cult-Favorite Filipino Bakery Starbread Is Expanding to San Diego

By Candice Woo

Part Time Lover Delivering Records, Coffee, and Cocktails to Former Bar Pink Space in North Park

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world