Filed under:

A Canopy of Cherry Blossoms Crowns a Japanese Cocktail Lounge in Little Italy

India Street’s Cloak & Petal adds a separate speakeasy

by Candice Woo
Photography by Crave Imagery
A Tokyo-inspired bar with graffiti on the walls.

Cloak & Petal, which first splashed down on India Street in 2017, bringing flashy, Japanese-inspired design and a menu of izakaya-style dishes as well as sushi to Little Italy, has revealed a new bar and lounge that’s now featuring its own set of dedicated food and drink offerings.

Owner Cesar Vallin has remodeled a previously-underutilized back room behind the 7,500-square-foot main restaurant space into Shibuya Nights, which continues Cloak & Petal’s key decor themes with cherry blossom stems blanketing the ceiling and colorful murals influenced by the street art culture of Harajuku, the trendiest district in Tokyo’s Shibuya ward.

A colorful mural decorates a lounge and bar.

Open at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, although the bar will start serving at 2 p.m. on weekends, Shibuya Nights is getting started with a concise menu that includes katsu duck, chicken karaage and waffles, rolled tacos filled with miso-braised short ribs, and fish ceviche on crispy wontons and cocktails like Kyoto Days, made with Japanese whisky and matcha syrup, and Dragonball Tea, a tropical mix of rum, macadamia orgeat, and dragonfruit puree.

Cherry blossoms hang above a cocktail bar.

Foursquare

Cloak & Petal

1953 India Street, , CA 92101 (619) 501-5505 Visit Website

