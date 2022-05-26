A Canopy of Cherry Blossoms Crowns a Japanese Cocktail Lounge in Little Italy

Cloak & Petal, which first splashed down on India Street in 2017, bringing flashy, Japanese-inspired design and a menu of izakaya-style dishes as well as sushi to Little Italy, has revealed a new bar and lounge that’s now featuring its own set of dedicated food and drink offerings.

Owner Cesar Vallin has remodeled a previously-underutilized back room behind the 7,500-square-foot main restaurant space into Shibuya Nights, which continues Cloak & Petal’s key decor themes with cherry blossom stems blanketing the ceiling and colorful murals influenced by the street art culture of Harajuku, the trendiest district in Tokyo’s Shibuya ward.

Open at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, although the bar will start serving at 2 p.m. on weekends, Shibuya Nights is getting started with a concise menu that includes katsu duck, chicken karaage and waffles, rolled tacos filled with miso-braised short ribs, and fish ceviche on crispy wontons and cocktails like Kyoto Days, made with Japanese whisky and matcha syrup, and Dragonball Tea, a tropical mix of rum, macadamia orgeat, and dragonfruit puree.