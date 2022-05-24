Cult-Favorite NYC Bakery Bringing Famous Crepe Cakes to Westfield UTC

A luxury bakery with celebrity fans like Oprah and Martha Stewart is expanding to San Diego. Lady M Confections is considered to be the inventor of the now-famous mille crepes cake; its roots date back to 1985, when one of its founders created the cake for her bakery in Japan. The brand launched a storefront on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 2004, growing into a global operation that has over 50 locations across North America and Asia.

The signature mille crepe cake consists of at least 20 layers of paper-thin French crepes and soft cream, with a topping of caramelized sugar. Sold by the slice or as 6-inch or 9-inch whole cakes, Lady M offers a wide variety of flavors beyond the original, from green tea and tiramisu to tres leches and pistachio. There are also seasonal flavors, including rose mille crepes for Mother’s Day and a fall-themed version with candied chestnuts, as well as other desserts like coconut cheesecake, flourless chocolate cake, and bon bons, plus beverages.

Lady M Cake Boutique is coming to Westfield UTC, where it will be located next to Forever 21. A rep for Lady M tells Eater that the opening is slated for this fall and that the UTC store is currently the only one planned for the San Diego area.