San Diego’s Largest Urban Winery Is Leaving Little Italy for Liberty Station

Five years after landing in Little Italy, Carruth Cellars is winding down its tasting room and wine garden. The 16-year-old winery, which is San Diego’s largest urban winery, had been in negotiations to extend its existing lease but was not able to come to an agreement with the property’s landlord. The Kettner Street location is now scheduled to close on Sunday, June 12 after a weekend of farewell events.

This shutter comes in the midst of major growth for the company. Owner and winemaker Adam Carruth, who operates tasting room outposts in Carlsbad and Solana Beach, recently launched an enormous 17,500-square-foot production facility and tasting room in Oceanside, which Carruth Cellars shares with a local winery.

And the winery’s club members will be the first to be welcomed into its new 10,000-square-foot venue in Liberty Station where they’ll score daily complimentary tastings. Located near Stone Brewing and Con Pane, the Liberty Station Wine Garden will span two large patios and an indoor space that’ll house a cheese counter and market stocking gourmet specialty goods, from olive oil to cured meats. It’ll serve an expanded food menu, including paninis, salads, and build-your-own cheese and charcuterie boards, to pair with Carruth’s lineup of wines — produced in San Diego with grapes grown in Northern California — that will be available by the glass, flight, or bottle. Live music will also be featured.