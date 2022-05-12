 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Coffee, Micheladas, and More Fill in Old Town Food Hall Roster

Old Town Urban Market’s latest arrivals are all locally-owned businesses

by Candice Woo
A fountain in front of the entrance of an outdoor food hall.

Six months after its debut in one of San Diego’s most prominent tourist districts, the locally-minded Old Town Urban Market is nearly fully occupied. The relocated Tuetano Taqueria and its companion seafood restaurant Mar Rustico were the first to launch late last year and have since become a bonafide dining destinations while the remaining spaces in the renovated 7,000-square-foot open-air complex have been rolling out at a steady pace.

The latest arrival is Por Vida, the acclaimed coffee roaster and cafe with roots in Barrio Logan. Its new Old Town outpost serves its popular menu of specialty drinks, ranging from Mexican mocha and hot chocolate to a wide variety of lattes flavored with everything from dulce de leche to mazapan, rose, and horchata. The coffee company also organizing regular culture nights at the market, features local artists and musicians.

A wall with painted Mexican murals in front of a food hall.
A patio with couches and tables.

Por Vida joins Ruth’s No. 5, a San Diego-based salsa company offering chips and salsa flights and an outpost of Elote Restaurant, which specializes in Mexican roasted corn. There’s also the Wine Shop SD, which focuses on small production, sustainable. and family-owned wineries, and Cultura Rim Paste, a local company serving micheladas and drinks made with its own michelada mix and tangy chamoy dip along with Mexican-style candy and snacks. Most of the new shops are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Doughnut purveyor Barrio Donas is expected to open by summertime, which is when the operations director Shannen El-Qasem hopes the market will be completely activated. El-Qasem tells Eater that she’s working to lease the final space, which might be a breakfast spot or a sushi and poke bar, as well as a glassed-in nook that could function as a plant shop.

Old Town Urban Market

2548 Congress Street, San Diego, CA 92110

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Casual Spot for Build-Your-Own Ceviche Lands in Mission Valley

By Candice Woo

40 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Hot Pot Superstar Haidilao Touches Down at Westfield UTC

By Candice Woo

Famous ‘Top Gun’ House Transforms Into Irresistibly Cute Pie Shop

By Candice Woo

Mexican Seafood Empire Opening First U.S. Restaurant in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Korea’s Spicy Beef Noodle Soup Experts Expanding to San Diego

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world