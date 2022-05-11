 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Casual Spot for Build-Your-Own Ceviche Lands in Mission Valley

Fin + Lime specializes in customizable dishes featuring Mexican seafood

by Candice Woo
A bowl of shrimp ceviche.
Shrimp ceviche.
Fin + Lime

Applying a fast-casual, assembly-line model to Mexican seafood, Fin + Lime has arrived in Mission Valley. Developed by the owners of Grater Grilled Cheese and Grater Greens, the counter-service restaurant features stations where diners can customize a variety of mostly Mexican seafood dishes. At the cold counter, the build-your-own ceviche experience starts with a tostada or chips and your choice of seafood, including octopus, shrimp, and fish, or an alternative like hearts of palm. Add in vegetables like jicama, cucumber, onion, or sweet potato and dress the mix with sauces that range from mango habanero to green or red aguachile-style seasonings. Other toppings include corn, chickpeas, or edamame.

Two shrimp tacos served with rice and beans.
Shrimp tacos.
Fin + Lime/Facebook

Open daily from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fin + Lime also features a hot bar where guests can customize burritos, bowls, and tacos with a selection of seafood preparations like shrimp gobernador with sauteed poblanos, onions, and tomatoes, fish in a red chile sauce, or simply grilled fish or shrimp. Additional sauces include cilantro-lime, chipotle, and sriracha ketchup. The menu also includes fish and chips, fried calamari, Mexican shrimp soup, and churro fries.

Fin + Lime

5608 Mission Center Road, San Diego, CA 92108

