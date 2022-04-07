Mexican Brunch Pros Heading to Liberty Station and Launching Virtual Food Hall in Barrio Logan

Known for its wide selection of chilaquiles, served with a variety of salsas and toppings, as well as sampler platters featuring a selection of classic Mexican breakfast dishes like machaca and huevos rancheros, Cocina 35 is embarking on an expansion quest that includes upcoming projects in Liberty Station, Barrio Logan, and Otay Mesa.

With existing fast-casual locations in Downtown San Diego and Otay Mesa, Liberty Station will be home to Cocina 35 Brunch, a new full-service establishment that will allow for brunch cocktails to be added to its lineup of mimosas and micheladas as well as new items like mole chilaquiles and cauliflower rellenos with corn tamales. It’s going into the former site of Soda & Swine, where owner Paulina Chaidez tells Eater they’re building a second patio; Retail Insite’s Matt Moser was the lead listing broker on the space, which had been dormant since the first pandemic shutdown of 2020. Opening by early to mid October, the restaurant and bar will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chaidez and her brother, who come from a family of restaurateurs — their parents ran restaurants in Mexico for over three decades — are also prepping to launch a virtual food hall, geared toward takeout and delivery, that’ll be headquartered in Barrio Logan but also operate out of a to-go outpost at Cocina 35 in Otay Mesa. Called the Mexican Food Hub (2649 Boston Ave.) it will offer everything from tortas and burritos to omelettes and sandwiches.

And look for the Mexican brunch spot to keep multiplying: Chaidez says they’re hoping to open locations in Mission Valley and North County.