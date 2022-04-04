Himitsu Sushi Team Brings Ramen and Rice Bowls to UCSD

Area residents as well as campus dwellers have gained several fresh dining options with the launch of the North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood, a mixed-use development at UC San Diego that made news for signing a handful of independent restaurants run by familiar names from the local food scene.

Since its launch last year, popular vegan chain Plant Power Fast Food, well-known cafe Copa Vida, and superfood spot Blue Bowl have opened at the complex with the latest arrival being Shōwa Ramen, a new restaurant from San Diego-based group Showa Hospitality, which runs the Taco Stand as well as Himitsu Sushi in La Jolla and several Japanese restaurants across the country.

Shōwa’s menu features a variety of ramen styles, ranging from shoyu and shio to miso and tonkotsu as well as a vegan version and a summer-ready hayashi chuka, a chilled, soup-less ramen. Other offerings include appetizers, salads, and rice bowls.

The group, which is gearing up to unveil a Tokyo-styled cocktail bar on Convoy, told Eater that it isn’t currently planning to open any more ramen shops beyond the UCSD location.

Two other restaurant additions have yet to debut at UCSD: opening in the coming days is Fan-Fan, a new project from the owner of Scripps Ranch’s Taste of Hunan, a UC San Diego Rady School MBA alum, that will feature Chinese dishes such as Hunan hot and sour beef, mapo tofu, and spicy and sour stir-fried shredded potatoes along with Americanized classics like orange shrimp, sesame chicken, and broccoli beef. And Tahini, Clairemont Mesa’s mega-popular lunch spot, is delivering an outpost that will serve its Middle Eastern street food menu of fresh-baked pita, homemade falafel, and chicken or steak shawarma.