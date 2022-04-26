Tijuana’s Getting a Massive Restaurant That Revolves Around Fried Chicken

With the aim of giving the city a friendly gathering place to eat, drink, and socialize as Tijuana slowly emerges from the pandemic, Mullets is landing in the Cacho neighborhood with 5,500-square-feet of indoor/outdoor dining, games, and a menu centered around fried chicken in all its forms.

Due in mid-May, the venture is a partnership between Antonio Gamboa, the founder of Telefonica Gastro Park, Tijuana’s premier food hall, and Anthony Tran, one of the co-owners of Supernatural Sandwiches who lives in Tijuana and also runs a poke shop in the Plaza Rio Foodgarden.

The casual restaurant is bringing the hot chicken craze across the border, using Mexican chilies to add heat to its Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, which will share billing on an international lineup that includes Korean fried chicken sandwiches, Vietnamese fish sauce wings, Chinese salt and pepper wings, Buffalo wings served with homemade ranch, and TJ chicken nuggets. Sides and desserts will range from fried pickles and onion rings to a fruit fritter with caramel sea salt glaze and a Hong Kong egg waffle-based banana split.

Promising more than a party in the back, Mullets Chicken Bar will have a large-screen TVs throughout, plus lawn games like cornhole and bocce ball. The bar will offer 16 taps of Baja craft beer along with wine, boozy slushies, and other cocktails.

Though it’ll launch with lunch and dinner, the pet-friendly space will eventually serve a breakfast menu that include egg sandwiches, chilaquiles, chicken and waffles, and vegan options.

Gamboa tells Eater that he and Tran are planning to open more locations in Tijuana and hoping to expand Mullets further into Mexico.