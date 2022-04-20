 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cult-Favorite Filipino Bakery Starbread Is Expanding to San Diego

The popular Northern California chain is coming to Chula Vista

by Candice Woo
A batch of fresh bread roles.
The famous Señorita Bread.
A Filipino bakery with a huge following in the Northern California and Bay Area, where it’s one of Eater SF’s standout Filipino spots in the East Bay, is headed for San Diego. The family-owned Starbread Bakery began franchising during the pandemic, with recent branches debuting in Anaheim and Las Vegas. Local resident Paolo Seen is bringing the brand to San Diego, where its first outpost is opening this May in Chula Vista.

Starbread is most famous for señorita bread, its flagship product which its founders started baking the 80s. Also known as Spanish bread, it’s a cross between a dinner roll and a pastry that gets a slathering of melted butter, sugar, and breadcrumbs. The señorita bread is sold warm out of the oven, and often in large quantities for potlucks and family gatherings.

Seen, who grew up in a bakery and operates Donut, Hello, a mini doughnut mobile cart and catering business, says the Chula Vista Starbread will also stock a variety of doughnuts, including some flavored with ube, or purple yam.

He told Eater that its offerings could expand to include more flavors of señorita bread as well as brand new items that might be unique to San Diego Starbread locations.

Starbread Bakery

520 Broadway #2, San Diego, CA 91910

