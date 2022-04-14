Lola 55 Conveying Tacos and Cocktails to Carlsbad

Established in 2018 and awarded Bib Gourmand status by the Michelin Guide in 2019, the East Village’s Lola 55 is heading north where will land at the Beacon, the Carlsbad complex that houses Shake Shack and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream among other big names. The 3,365-square-foot restaurant will have a cocktail bar and open kitchen, as well as a large patio.

The purveyor of gourmet tacos, from a Baja-style fish taco made with local fresh catch to vegan options like a mesquite-grilled “mindful” mushroom taco, is owned by Frank Vizcarra, who founded Lola 55 after a decades-long career as an executive with powerhouse chain McDonald’s and fellow fast-casual standout Tender Greens. Headed up by executive chef and partner Andrew Bent, the restaurant is launching brunch this Easter Sunday, offering a new lineup of daytime cocktails along with a menu that includes steak and eggs tacos, French toast, and pozole verde; going forward, brunch will be served Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With Lola 55 also operating as a food vendor at the Rady Shell and running a bustling catering business, Vizcarra is thinking ahead to how the company will scale up as it expands both locally and beyond. Working with Pasquale Ioele of the Urban Strategies Group, he’s looking to build a commissary kitchen that would offer takeout on site and supply foundational menu components to various satellites, from its restaurant and cocktail bar combos to other spinoffs. Vizcarra tells Eater that he’s actively looking for spaces that could house tacos and beer-focused versions of Lola 55 as well as small, carryout-only locations.

Vizcarra also isn’t ruling out other restaurant projects. He recently signed up Hugo Arnaud of Los Danzantes in Mexico City and Oaxaca as the company’s chef consultant, who will be contributing specials to Lola 55’s menu as well as potentially playing a larger role in future endeavors.