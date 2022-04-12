Masters of Japanese Fried Chicken Coming to San Diego

A restaurant known for making exemplary karaage, or Japanese-style fried chicken, is on its way to San Diego. Originating in the Oita prefecture of Kyushu, one of Japan’s main islands, Tenkatori landed in SoCal back in 2016, where it now runs a mini-chain with locations in Gardena, Costa Mesa, and Los Angeles’s Sawtelle Japantown.

Mmm-yoso scoped out its first area outpost, which is replacing Chinese spot TJ Dumplings on Miramar Road. A rep for Tenkatori told Eater that they are currently targeting a May 1 opening.

Though many ramen shops offer karaage as a starter or supplement to the meal, the fried chicken is the marquee star here. Made with recipe that dates back to the original restaurant’s founding in 1955, its karaage is battered in potato starch and fried to order to maintain peak freshness.

The menu features different cuts of chicken that can be ordered in varying quantities, from chunks of marinated chicken thigh to teba (wings), nankotsu (soft-bone cartilage), butsu-giri (bone-in breast cuts), sunagimo (gizzard), and gaburi momo or mune (whole chicken thighs or breasts). Optional sauces include sweet and spicy or sweet and sour glazes as well as spicy mayo and yuzu aioli for dipping. More extensive offerings are available at some of its LA locations, including ramen, bento boxes, and rice bowls.