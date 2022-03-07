 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Margaritas and Mexican Food Landing on Coronado’s Main Drag

Blanco Cocina + Cantina is coming to Orange Avenue

by Candice Woo
A cocktail bar with a colorful donkey mural.
Blanco Tacos + Tequila in Fashion Valley.
Haley Hill Photography

Bringing more tacos and tequila to the peninsula, Blanco Cocina + Cantina is moving into the prominent corner space at Orange and B Avenues that was last occupied by Bistro D’Asia, which shuttered last fall after 20 years in Coronado. Developed by Fox Restaurant Concepts, which also operates Flower Child in Del Mar and Fashion Valley’s North Italia, the Mexican spot will be founder Sam Fox’s second venture in the area; in 2019, the Coronado resident introduced an outpost of the Henry, his all-day restaurant and bar, just down the street on Orange Avenue.

His Blanco brand has been familiar to San Diegans since 2018, when Blanco Tacos + Tequila arrived at the Fashion Valley mall. With Fox Restaurant Concepts headquartered in Arizona, the menu features Mexican-American specialties made popular in the Southwest, including cheese crisps, or open-face quesadillas, and Tucson-style chimichangas filled with short rib machaca or braised chicken. There’s also a large variety of tacos, burritos, fajitas, and enchiladas.

A table of Mexican cheese crisps and margaritas.
Blanco’s cheese crisps and cocktails.
Blanco Cocina + Cantina

Due to open in 2023, Blanco Cocina + Cantina will also have an outdoor patio and bustling bar serving spicy margaritas, frozen palomas, and mezcal old fashioneds plus flights of tequila and mezcal.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina

1301 Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

20 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Breakfast Republic Is Now Conquering the ‘Burbs

By Candice Woo

Mother-Daughter Team Builds Cooperative Coffee Shop in Sherman Heights

By Candice Woo

LA Phenom HomeState Bringing Austin-Style Breakfast Tacos to San Diego

By Candice Woo

Pali Wine Splashing Out With Second Tasting Room and Restaurant in Hillcrest

By Candice Woo

Juniper & Ivy’s Anthony Wells Is a James Beard Award Semifinalist

By Nicole Adlman

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world