Margaritas and Mexican Food Landing on Coronado’s Main Drag

Bringing more tacos and tequila to the peninsula, Blanco Cocina + Cantina is moving into the prominent corner space at Orange and B Avenues that was last occupied by Bistro D’Asia, which shuttered last fall after 20 years in Coronado. Developed by Fox Restaurant Concepts, which also operates Flower Child in Del Mar and Fashion Valley’s North Italia, the Mexican spot will be founder Sam Fox’s second venture in the area; in 2019, the Coronado resident introduced an outpost of the Henry, his all-day restaurant and bar, just down the street on Orange Avenue.

His Blanco brand has been familiar to San Diegans since 2018, when Blanco Tacos + Tequila arrived at the Fashion Valley mall. With Fox Restaurant Concepts headquartered in Arizona, the menu features Mexican-American specialties made popular in the Southwest, including cheese crisps, or open-face quesadillas, and Tucson-style chimichangas filled with short rib machaca or braised chicken. There’s also a large variety of tacos, burritos, fajitas, and enchiladas.

Due to open in 2023, Blanco Cocina + Cantina will also have an outdoor patio and bustling bar serving spicy margaritas, frozen palomas, and mezcal old fashioneds plus flights of tequila and mezcal.