Urban Winery and Budding Brewery Anchor Huge Oceanside Venue

Three years in the making through California wildfires, drought conditions, and a global pandemic, Hangar 76 opens to the public this Friday, April 1 with a weekend celebration that will include live music, food trucks, raffles, and more. Purchased and developed by Carruth Cellars, the 17,500-square-foot Oceanside warehouse has been transformed into a multi-use venue that will serve as the new production hub and fourth tasting room for the local winery as well as the first brewing facility and taproom for Tipping Pint Brewing Co. The project is a result of a state law, which took effect in early 2020, that allows wineries, breweries, and distilleries to hold overlapping licenses to make beer, wine, and spirits on the same premises.

As San Diego’s largest urban winery, Carruth Cellars had outgrown its former winemaking headquarters in Solana Beach, says owner Adam Carruth. Hangar 76 will double the winery’s capacity, enabling Carruth to comfortably supply its other tasting rooms in Little Italy, Carlsbad Village, and Solana Beach and prepare for its next huge endeavor, an 11,000-square-foot wine garden, tasting room, and restaurant in Liberty Station that will feature an expanded menu and include a on-site cheese shop.

Co-founded by Dominic Burns, a childhood friend of Carruth’s, and former Pizza Port Solana Beach head brewer Adam Jester, Tipping Pint will brew out of a 1,300-square-foot space and feature 12 beers on tap, including an IPA, Hazy IPA, and Honey Wheat. Though the winery and brewery each have their own dedicated tasting rooms, they will share a 3,000-square-foot wine and beer garden that’ll also be available for weddings and special events.

Hangar 76 will serve cheese and charcuterie boards as well as a selection of wood fired pizzas from a commercial kitchen that’s also designed to support farmer’s market vendors and food trucks, although Adam Carruth tells Eater that they could eventually build out a more full-fledged restaurant. Though he initially looked into adding spirits production to Carruth’s operations he ultimately decided against it, but he did say that there is one more space remaining at the site for a potential distillery to join the mix.