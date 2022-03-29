 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Frozen Dessert Favorite Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Sets Arrival Date in San Diego

Scoop shops are coming to Carlsbad and North Park

by Candice Woo
A spoon sticking out from a pint of ice cream. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

A favorite among the ice cream-obsessed, Ohio-based chain Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is opening its inaugural San Diego scoop shop on Thursday, April 14 at the Beacon La Costa in Carlsbad; free scoops will be offered starting at 6 p.m. and the first 50 people in line will get extra Jeni’s swag.

Founded by James Beard Award winner Jeni Britton Bauer, who’s written two books on ice cream making, the brand currently has 65 locations across the country. Though pints of its ultra-premium ice cream have been available locally at Whole Food Market, Ralphs, Gelson’s, and Valley Farms Market, the scoop shops will enable customers to try its limited-edition seasonal selections as well as bestsellers like Brambleberry Crisp, Gooey Butter Cake, and Salty Caramel. Newly-released spring releases include such as Powdered Jelly Donut, Lemon & Blueberries Parfait, and Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam.

A rep for the Jeni’s tells Eater that the company currently has just two locations planned for the San Diego area. The second shop will be opening soon at 2871 University Avenue in North Park.

