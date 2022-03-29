Grand Ole BBQ Y Asado Makes Triumphant Return to North Park

More than three years after temporarily closing for what was meant to be a relatively quick remodel, Grand Ole BBQ y Asado is nearly ready to reopen its flagship location in North Park — keep an eye on the restaurant’s social media for an opening date announcement.

It’s an overdue homecoming for the acclaimed barbecue destination, which debuted in its original footprint back in 2015 when owner Andy Harris turned a lifelong obsession with smoked meat into an instant sensation. Starting with just a smoker, a handful of picnic tables and some string lights, Harris delivered accomplished Central Texas barbecue to a near-constant lineup of diners.

Since then, Grand Ole BBQ has launched a massive 15,000-square-foot restaurant out in East County and joined the roster of concessions at Petco Park.

In North Park, the tables outside have multiplied and there’s now a well-appointed dining room, decorated with Disney-inspired artwork, where a new bar with expanded beer taps has been named the Toro Islander bar for the late Nate Soroko. Three walk-up ordering windows have been installed to accommodate crowds along with a satellite bar for the patio.

A 1,000-gallon Texas pit and three grills will cook up bigger batches of its signature smoked meat, from tri-tip and brisket to pulled pork, Texas turkey, hot links, and ribs. The larger kitchen means even more menu items, including new sides like sticky rice and kimchi and vegan versions of chili, tacos, and burgers. Desserts range from ice cream sundaes and dipped cones to tropical Dole Whip and root beer floats made with Abita draft root beer.

Sunday asado is also returning, with chorizo sandwiches and grilled Argentine skirt steak and lamb shoulder, and Harris is even bringing back the BYOB policy, which will be available one day a week.

Grand Ole BBQ Y Asado, 3302 32nd Street, North Park.