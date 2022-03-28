Pop Pie Co. and New Pub Replacing Hamilton’s in South Park

After a major kitchen fire last November swept through Hamilton’s Tavern, heavily damaging the landmark beer bar and the adjacent South Park Brewing Company and prompting the permanent closure of both venues, the building’s owner is working to rehab and renovate the spaces for a fresh set of locally-owned businesses.

With area locations in University Heights and Point Loma, Pop Pie Co., is expanding to South Park and will be moving in next to Kindred. Co-owner Steven Torres says the 1,600-square-foot space will serve coffee and Pop Pie’s selection of sweet and savory pies as well as a full array of flavors from Stella Jean’s Ice Cream. The all-day cafe is scheduled to open by the end of 2022.

Selecting tenants for the 30th Street site was a very competitive process, shared Urban Properties Group’s Serena Patterson, who told Eater that it was important to the building’s ownership to bring in businesses with a community connection that would enhance an already impressive line-up in South Park.

Taking over the former Hamilton’s footprint is Bock, a new project from Bottlecraft owner Brian Jensen. Calling it a “comfortable neighborhood craft beer bar with food”, Jensen says he’s aiming to open by this time next year. As the name might suggest, there may be some German influences — Jensen says its casual pub food offerings will definitely include fresh pretzels — but the menu is still developing while Jensen is in talks with potential partners who would manage the food component.

In addition to Pop Pie Co. and Bock, Harland Brewing is also entering the neighborhood; the Mira Mesa-based brewery is putting in a tasting room and restaurant around the corner on Beech Street that will replace the longstanding Grant’s Marketplace.