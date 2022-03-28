Tijuana-Style Taquería Expanding to Hillcrest and Bringing Mexican Seafood to Little Italy

La Taquería Tijuana is expanding, with the taco specialist about to open doors on its new Hillcrest restaurant. Much like its existing outposts in Imperial Beach and Little Italy, the incoming University Avenue location will continue to feature tacos and mulitas made just as they are a few miles south across the border, with your choice of meat, guacamole, salsa, and chopped cilantro and onion placed on fresh, handmade tortillas. Available fillings include flame-grilled beef and chicken, pork adobada, carnitas, and birria.

“We’re excited to bring La Taquería Tijuana to the Hillcrest area (for) a taste of authentic Tijuana tacos without the hassle of crossing the border. We have loved sharing Tijuana flavors in Little Italy and are hopeful that Hillcrest will also greet our taquería with open arms,” said owner Fernando Montiel. “Our mission is to recreate the experience of getting a taco from a taquería, everything is made fresh, the moment you order it…no frills, no gimmicks, just the real deal.”

Other menu items closer to San Diego-style taco shop fare, including burritos, tortas, quesadillas, and platters of meat-topped fries and chips will also be featured, and the Hillcrest location expects to have its license for beer sales in a few weeks.

Montiel told Eater that his team is also working on an upscale, Baja-style Mexican seafood restaurant coming to 1608 India Street in Little Italy. Called Crudo Oyster Bar, the marisquería is currently scheduled to open this summer.