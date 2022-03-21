Newly-Opened Grab and Go Chain Prices Its Meal on a Sliding Scale

A SoCal-based meal subscription company that started servicing San Diego last summer has opened new storefront locations in Chula Vista (510 Broadway #6) and Vista (620 Hacienda Drive) as part of its mission to increase access to freshly prepared food.

Offering an assortment of individually-packaged meals from its central kitchen in Los Angeles, including curry chicken, salmon adobo, and Spanish rice with shrimp and turmeric as well as wraps, desserts, snacks, and beverages, the stores are primarily set up for takeout and grab-and-go business although the dishes can be heated up for dine-in service. Customers that subscribe to Everytable’s meal plan can also pick up their meals at the stores instead of having them delivered.

In a statement, CEO Sam Polk said that Everytable’s goal is “to become the McDonald’s of nutritious, delicious, fresh, and affordable fast food”. The six-year-old company’s pricing structure is linked to the median household income of each individual neighborhood, and the menu items at the new Vista and Chula Vista storefronts will range from $5 to $9. Everytable also offers a “pay it forward” program that allows people to purchase meals for someone in need. Additionally, its stores will also function as training hubs for a leadership program created to enable employees to own and operate Everytable locations with no investment required.

Starting Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25, the Everytable outpost is Vista is offering daily specials and promos, from buy one meal, get one meal free to discounts of purchases and free desserts.