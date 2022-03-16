 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nick Jonas-Backed Tequila Brand Launching Rooftop Bar and Restaurant in the Gaslamp

Villa One Tequila Gardens will land atop the Theatre Box

by Candice Woo
Rendering of a rooftop bar.
Villa One Tequila Gardens.
Courtesy rendering.

Debuting first in downtown San Diego before launching later this year in more cities including Miami, Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas is a new dining and nightlife venue spun off from Villa One, a tequila brand founded by pop star Nick Jonas and designer John Varvatos in collaboration with master distiller Arturo Fuentes.

Called Villa One Tequila Gardens, it’s landing soon on the rooftop of Theatre Box, the Gaslamp Quarter’s nearly three-year-old luxury cinema and dining complex. The 5,000-square-foot, 200-seat restaurant and bar will keep late night hours, offering bottle service and DJ entertainment on weekends.

Known for his menswear, Varvatos has designed Villa One’s uniforms as well as the setting for the all-outdoor lounge which is styled after Tulum, the trendy getaway spot on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

Rendering of a rooftop lounge.
Villa One Tequila Gardens.
Courtesy rendering.

The extensive cocktail list will of course feature Villa One Tequila, and offer tableside preparations of Cadillac margaritas and Old Fashioneds as well as Carajillos, after-dinner coffee cocktails, and Cantaritos, Paloma-like citrusy cocktails typically served in a clay cup. Kings & Queen Cantina founder Jorge Cueva, also known as Mr. Tempo, is behind the menu, which will feature aguachiles, tacos, burritos, and enchiladas plus steaks and sushi rolls made with Mexican ingredients.

Villa One Tequila Gardens

701 Fifth Avenue , San Diego, CA 92101

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Australia’s Trendy Asian Yogurt Shop Is Traveling to Convoy

By Candice Woo

All-Vegan Sandwich Shop Arrives in Mission Beach

By Kelly Bone

25 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Margaritas and Mexican Food Landing on Coronado’s Main Drag

By Candice Woo

Breakfast Republic Is Now Conquering the ‘Burbs

By Candice Woo

Mother-Daughter Team Builds Cooperative Coffee Shop in Sherman Heights

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world