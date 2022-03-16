Nick Jonas-Backed Tequila Brand Launching Rooftop Bar and Restaurant in the Gaslamp

Debuting first in downtown San Diego before launching later this year in more cities including Miami, Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas is a new dining and nightlife venue spun off from Villa One, a tequila brand founded by pop star Nick Jonas and designer John Varvatos in collaboration with master distiller Arturo Fuentes.

Called Villa One Tequila Gardens, it’s landing soon on the rooftop of Theatre Box, the Gaslamp Quarter’s nearly three-year-old luxury cinema and dining complex. The 5,000-square-foot, 200-seat restaurant and bar will keep late night hours, offering bottle service and DJ entertainment on weekends.

Known for his menswear, Varvatos has designed Villa One’s uniforms as well as the setting for the all-outdoor lounge which is styled after Tulum, the trendy getaway spot on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

The extensive cocktail list will of course feature Villa One Tequila, and offer tableside preparations of Cadillac margaritas and Old Fashioneds as well as Carajillos, after-dinner coffee cocktails, and Cantaritos, Paloma-like citrusy cocktails typically served in a clay cup. Kings & Queen Cantina founder Jorge Cueva, also known as Mr. Tempo, is behind the menu, which will feature aguachiles, tacos, burritos, and enchiladas plus steaks and sushi rolls made with Mexican ingredients.