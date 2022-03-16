Australia’s Trendy Asian Yogurt Shop Is Traveling to Convoy

Global chain Yomie’s Rice x Yogurt coming to San Diego where its first location is slated to open later this year in Convoy Street’s Plaza Del Sol center which also houses Bonchon Chicken, Eastern Dynasty, and the still-rebuilding China Max. Offering an alternative to boba drinks, Yomie’s specializes in shakes and smoothies made with purple rice, also known as forbidden rice, which has a nutty flavor and pleasantly chewy texture, plus fruit and tangy yogurt, with many of its stores making fresh yogurt in-house.

The Australia-born company debuted back in 2018 in Sydney’s Chinatown district and has since expanded to over 400 outposts around the world, including a handful of shops in California.

Serving beverages that have become hugely trendy across China and Southeast Asia, Yomie’s Rice x Yogurt’s drinks are available at different levels of sweetness. Its bestseller is purple rice yogurt, but other popular items range from mango pomelo sago yogurt, durian yogurt, and red bean yogurt to honeydew or grape green tea smoothies. Heartier selections include blended oats and yogurt flavored with jujube or hawthorn fruit.