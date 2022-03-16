 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Australia’s Trendy Asian Yogurt Shop Is Traveling to Convoy

Sydney-born Yomie’s Rice x Yogurt will expand to San Diego

by Candice Woo
Two cups of purple rice and fresh yogurt beverages, coming to San Diego from Yomie’s Rice X Yogurt. Yomie’s Rice X Yogurt/Instagram

Global chain Yomie’s Rice x Yogurt coming to San Diego where its first location is slated to open later this year in Convoy Street’s Plaza Del Sol center which also houses Bonchon Chicken, Eastern Dynasty, and the still-rebuilding China Max. Offering an alternative to boba drinks, Yomie’s specializes in shakes and smoothies made with purple rice, also known as forbidden rice, which has a nutty flavor and pleasantly chewy texture, plus fruit and tangy yogurt, with many of its stores making fresh yogurt in-house.

The Australia-born company debuted back in 2018 in Sydney’s Chinatown district and has since expanded to over 400 outposts around the world, including a handful of shops in California.

Serving beverages that have become hugely trendy across China and Southeast Asia, Yomie’s Rice x Yogurt’s drinks are available at different levels of sweetness. Its bestseller is purple rice yogurt, but other popular items range from mango pomelo sago yogurt, durian yogurt, and red bean yogurt to honeydew or grape green tea smoothies. Heartier selections include blended oats and yogurt flavored with jujube or hawthorn fruit.

Yomie's Rice x Yogurt

4688 Convoy St #109, San Diego, CA 92111

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Nick Jonas-Backed Tequila Brand Launching Rooftop Bar and Restaurant in the Gaslamp

By Candice Woo

All-Vegan Sandwich Shop Arrives in Mission Beach

By Kelly Bone

25 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Margaritas and Mexican Food Landing on Coronado’s Main Drag

By Candice Woo

Breakfast Republic Is Now Conquering the ‘Burbs

By Candice Woo

Mother-Daughter Team Builds Cooperative Coffee Shop in Sherman Heights

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world