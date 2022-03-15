San Diego’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of Spring/Summer 2022

As we head into warmer weather, things are heating up in the San Diego restaurant scene. 2022 has already brought a flurry of new arrivals, offering everything from fancy Chinese hot pot to old school steaks, modern Vietnamese cuisine, and Korean fried chicken, but this upcoming spring and summer promises to bring even more high-profile projects to fruition.

With all the uncertainty that still surrounds the restaurant industry, these debut dates are a moving target, but for now, here’s a selection of truly exciting new openings to look forward to in San Diego.

Mabel’s Gone Fishing

Opening: Spring 2022

The dynamic team behind the Rose, who recently ventured to North Park at open boutique bottle shop Bodega Rosette, are gearing up to unveil a gintoneria, oyster bar, and seafood bistro in an adjacent space on 30th Street. Featuring a menu of Mediterranean by way of California pintxos, or small snacks and plates, Mabel’s will dedicate its cocktail list to creative gin and tonics and gin-based drinks. 3770 30th Street, North Park.

CoCo Maya/CoCo Cabana/Q&A’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Opening: May 2022

Grind & Prosper Hospitality (Louisiana Purchase, Miss B’s Coconut Club) is prepping three major openings just this season. Landing in early May in Oceanside on the roof of the Brick Hotel is Caribbean-style cocktail bar CoCo Cabana while the ground floor will be anchored by Q&A Restaurant & Oyster Bar, named for the group’s executive chef Quinnton Austin who will be cooking up New Orleans cuisine. Late May will bring Coco Maya by Miss B’s to the former Prepkitchen space in Little Italy where the open-air bar and restaurant will serve a menu influenced by Jamaican coal pot cooking and Caribbean-inspired drinks. 408 Pier View Way, Oceanside and 1660 India Street, Little Italy.

Marisi Italiano

Opening: May/June 2022

With a creative team that includes chef Chad Huff (Providence and Felix Trattoria), culinary director Erik Aronow (Bouchon Bistro, Republique) and bar and spirits creative director Beau du Bois (the Restaurant at Meadowood), this Italian contender is taking style cues from the Amalfi Coast but its menu will be rooted in regional dishes from the whole of Italy, including handmade pasta and hearth-cooked meats and seafood. Italian aperitivos will feature in cocktails, as well as homemade limoncello. 1044 Wall Street, La Jolla.

Chick & Hawk

Opening: Summer 2022

Conceived in partnership with skate legend Tony Hawk, this incoming North County restaurant and cocktail bar is a culmination of 22 years in the industry for chef Andrew Bachelier (Jeune et Jolie, Cucina Enoteca). Though the menu developed out of the pair’s mutual fondness for spicy fried chicken, and will still center around sustainable poultry, the “fast-fine” restaurant’s open kitchen will serve a variety of plates based on locally sourced ingredients, including raw bar and seafood dishes. 145 Leucadia Boulevard, Encinitas.

Mission + Garnet

Opening: Summer 2022

Veteran restaurateur Scott Slater (Understory) scored the former Denny’s site at the corner of Mission and Garnet for a casual, 4,000-square-foot multi-restaurant collective that will hold six new and established brands from Slater, from Spitfire Tacos and Head Lettuce to Earlybird Breakfast Burritos, sandwich spot Harvey Carver, the Checkered Churro (serving churro waffles), and Scotty Dogs, a hot dog cart that’ll be stationed on Garnet. 800 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach.

Captain’s Quarters

Opening: Summer 2022

Cozying up to the Grass Skirt is SDCM Restaurant Group’s latest, an intimate spot styled after an 18th century ship that will revolve around gin drinks, from Spanish-style gin and tonics to classic martinis and citrus-forward cocktails by beverage director Eric Johnson paired with a menu from Brian Redzikowski that explores the accomplished chef’s travels through Southern France and Spain. 1910 Grand Avenue, Pacific Beach.