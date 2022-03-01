 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breakfast Republic Is Now Conquering the ‘Burbs

The booming brunch chain opens in Scripps Ranch

by Candice Woo
A dining room with a small cocktail bar.
Breakfast Republic Scripps Ranch.
Breakfast Republic

There seems to be no stopping the swift rise of Breakfast Republic, which opens its whopping 13th Southern California location in Scripps Ranch on Tuesday, March 1. Replacing chicken sandwich spot My Chick in the Trader Joe’s shopping center, the 2,101-square-foot restaurant also features a 500-square-foot patio.

After a slowdown during the pandemic, Rise and Shine Restaurant Group founder Johan Engman is poised to roll out a handful of new restaurants in quick succession: a pairing of Breakfast Republic and his takeout-style Eggies brand is opening mid-April in downtown La Jolla as well as heading beyond San Diego to land in Culver City and Long Beach later this summer and fall.

His first breakfast venture, Fig Tree Cafe, is also teaming up with Eggies for a location on Hazard Center Drive that’s opening in late May and an outpost of Breakfast Company is due for an August arrival at the Rio Vista Shopping Center. Along with the Camino de la Reina branch of Breakfast Republic, Engman will soon have three daytime-oriented restaurants in the Mission Valley area alone.

A restaurant with a wrap-around outdoor patio. Breakfast Republic

And count on Breakfast Republic to continue to flood the zone; Engman tells Eater that he has several more locations currently in the works.

Breakfast Republic Scripps Ranch

9844 Hibert Street, San Diego, CA 92131

