LA Phenom HomeState Bringing Austin-Style Breakfast Tacos to San Diego

Breakfast taco specialist HomeState is opening its first outpost outside of the Los Angeles region — where it runs four well-loved locations — and heading south to Oceanside. Founded by Texas native Briana “Breezy” Valdez, the all-day restaurant will be one of the anchors at the Freeman Collective in South Oceanside, a new development that will house six other tenants including Blackmarket Bakery, Northside Shack, Corner Pizza, and Artifex Brewing.

Valdez, who went to college in Austin where breakfast tacos are one of the city’s most iconic foods, opened her first LA cafe in 2013 after working at Thomas Keller’s Bouchon. Built with pastured eggs and award-winning flour tortillas made from a Valdez family recipe, her breakfast tacos range from the Trinity with eggs, Beeler’s bacon, potatoes, and cheddar to the egg white-based Blanco with shiitake mushrooms and Monterey Jack.

HomeState frequently collaborates with bands and musicians; the current menu features taco creations from singer-songwriter Leon Bridges and the Tijuana Panthers, a Long Beach rock band, with proceeds going to local charities. Other Tex-Mex favorites include migas, a classic scramble with eggs and crisped corn tortillas, alongside Frito pie and a creamy queso dip made with cheddar cheese. Margaritas, palomas, and ranch water, a Texas-style highball with tequila, sparkling water, and lime, are also offered.

Its Oceanside spot is a renovated 1950s building just 500 steps from the beach that formerly housed a grocery store. The 2,067-square-foot space, which includes a 816-square-foot patio, should be up and running before the end of the year according to marketing director Andy Valdez, one of Briana’s triplet sisters, who tells Eater that they’re definitely planning on opening more locations in the San Diego area.