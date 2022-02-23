Pali Wine Splashing Out With Second Tasting Room and Restaurant in Hillcrest

The Central Coast’s Pali Wine Co. is establishing a second location in San Diego and opening another tasting room and restaurant in Hillcrest where it will replace Oscar Wilde’s Irish Pub on University Avenue. The space consists of a 2,000-square-foot restaurant matched with an equally-sized patio and should launch in early 2023 after a remodel.

Consisting of three wine brands: Pali, which focuses on premium pinot noir and chardonnay, the single varietal wines of Tower 23, and Neighborhood, which centers around wine blends, the Lompoc-based winery operates a handful of outposts across the state, including in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Anaheim. Since 2016, Pali Wine Co. has run a satellite spot on India Street in Little Italy that features a tasting bar, rooftop lounge, and front and back patios.

Executive chef Travis Clifford (Market, Fernside) tells Eater that the restaurant component of the Hillcrest location will be more comprehensive, with elevated dishes and extended offerings. In Little Italy, Clifford’s current seasonal menu includes wine-friendly plates like cumin-roasted carrots with miso-apple butter, bacon-wrapped dates, and braised Spanish meatballs. Both locations will feature weekend brunch.

Mike Spilky of Location Matters, who brokered the lease for the tenant and landlord, says the University Avenue space was especially coveted because it comes with rare onsite parking.