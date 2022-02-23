 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pali Wine Splashing Out With Second Tasting Room and Restaurant in Hillcrest

The 4,000-square-foot location will have a more extensive food menu

by Candice Woo
A glass of wine, salads, and a cheese and charcuterie board. Pali Wine Co.

The Central Coast’s Pali Wine Co. is establishing a second location in San Diego and opening another tasting room and restaurant in Hillcrest where it will replace Oscar Wilde’s Irish Pub on University Avenue. The space consists of a 2,000-square-foot restaurant matched with an equally-sized patio and should launch in early 2023 after a remodel.

Consisting of three wine brands: Pali, which focuses on premium pinot noir and chardonnay, the single varietal wines of Tower 23, and Neighborhood, which centers around wine blends, the Lompoc-based winery operates a handful of outposts across the state, including in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Anaheim. Since 2016, Pali Wine Co. has run a satellite spot on India Street in Little Italy that features a tasting bar, rooftop lounge, and front and back patios.

A man pours a glass of wine behind a counter.
Executive chef Travis Clifford.
James Tran

Executive chef Travis Clifford (Market, Fernside) tells Eater that the restaurant component of the Hillcrest location will be more comprehensive, with elevated dishes and extended offerings. In Little Italy, Clifford’s current seasonal menu includes wine-friendly plates like cumin-roasted carrots with miso-apple butter, bacon-wrapped dates, and braised Spanish meatballs. Both locations will feature weekend brunch.

Mike Spilky of Location Matters, who brokered the lease for the tenant and landlord, says the University Avenue space was especially coveted because it comes with rare onsite parking.

Pali Wine Co. Hillcrest

1440 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Juniper & Ivy’s Anthony Wells Is a James Beard Award Semifinalist

By Nicole Adlman

Salad Pro Sweetgreen Kickstarts San Diego Expansion in Carlsbad

By Candice Woo

Fast-Casual Noodle House Delivers Regional Chinese Dishes to Westfield UTC

By Candice Woo

Local Cafe Goes Truly Farm-to-Table, Buys 19 Acres of Farmland in San Diego County

By Candice Woo

Chef Phillip Esteban Is Bringing Filipino Food to Normal Heights

By Candice Woo

15 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world