Salad Pro Sweetgreen Kickstarts San Diego Expansion in Carlsbad

The fast-casual chain is actively looking fo more locations in the area

by Candice Woo
A fast-casual dining room and ordering counter.
Sweetgreen Carlsbad
Sweetgreen

Salad chain Sweetgreen, a go-to lunch spot with more than 100 locations across the U.S. that counts tennis phenom Naomi Osaka among its investors, is just now entering the San Diego market with a new 2,752-square-foot outpost opening Tuesday, February 22 at the Beacon La Costa, a Carlsbad center with Shake Shack and the incoming Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams among its food options. From 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on February 22, the Carlsbad location will be donating a meal for every meal sold to the North County chapter of the San Diego Food Bank.

Though the community of Carlsbad seemed like great place for a first landing, Chris Carr, Sweetgreen’s chief operating office, told Eater that the LA-based company is actively looking to open more restaurants in the San Diego area.

A restaurant building flanked with palm trees. Sweetgreen

Decorated with SoCal-inspired artwork by local artist Sara Marlowe, the fast-casual restaurant serves a seasonal menu of bowls and salads centered around on the fresh produce that’s delivered daily to its kitchen. Popular items include the Kale Caesar and Harvest Bowl, with winter specials like the Crispy Chicken Salad and Miso Bowl with sunchokes or beets. In Carlsbad, the za’atar breadcrumbs topping the Chicken Pesto Parm and Buffalo Chicken bowls are made with bread from Pacific Beach’s Hommage Bakehouse.

Sweetgreen

7750 El Camino Real Suite A , Carlsbad, CA 92009

