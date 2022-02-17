 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A foosball table and pool table in a dining room. Lucas Parodi

Team Behind Lionfish and Serea Unveil Huge All-Day Restaurant in Torrey Pines

by Candice Woo

Expanding beyond its hotel-based San Diego restaurants — Lionfish at Pendry San Diego and Hotel Del Coronado’s Serea — Clique Hospitality’s latest is a 4,000-square-restaurant and bar anchoring a 195,000-square-foot life sciences campus called the Boardwalk at Science Center Drive in the Torrey Pines area. With amenities like foosball and pool tables, Joya Kitchen is designed to be a hangout and recreation hub for workers and neighbors, but its additional 10,000-square-feet of conference and private dining space also positions it as an event venue, capable of hosting everything from weddings to corporate meetings.

It’s not the only departure for the Vegas-based hospitality group, which is primarily known for its nightlife spots. Next month, Clique is opening its first venture in North County, a 2,500-square-foot Japanese hand roll restaurant and sake house called Temaki Bar coming to 575 South Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas. Behind its sushi counter, chefs will prepare made-to-order temaki, or cone-shaped hand rolls, featuring local and sustainable seafood all overseen by JoJo Ruiz, the hospitality group’s executive chef and a leader in the James Beard Smart Catch program.

Ruiz is also running Joya Kitchen, along with chef de cuisine Ryan Bullock, where their weekday menu spans breakfast, lunch, and happy hour, from features breakfast options like lox and bagels, avocado toast, and breakfast bowls to later in the day dishes that include Baja shrimp tacos, hummus wraps, skirt steak sandwiches, and other seasonal specials.

An open-air dining room. Lucas Parodi
Dining tables in a modern dining room. Lucas Parodi
A U-shaped bar with plants hanging above it. Lucas Parodi
A bowl of tomato soup.
Heirloom tomato soup.
Robert Reyes
Open faced bagel sandwich with lox, cream cheese, tomato, and onion.
Lox and bagel.
Robert Reyes
A salad with citrus segments and arugula.
Spring citrus salad.
Robert Reyes
A large restaurant and office building with a grassy area in front of it. Lucas Parodi

Joya Kitchen, 10275 Science Center Drive, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Joya Kitchen

10275 Science Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92121

