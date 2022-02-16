 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Local Cafe Goes Truly Farm-to-Table, Buys 19 Acres of Farmland in San Diego County

Enclave chef/owner Lan Thai has major plans for the land

by Candice Woo
People standing on a farm.
Enclave Farm.
Enclave Cafe

Calling it a “dream come true”, Enclave Cafe chef/owner Lan Thai recently acquired 19 acres of farmland in Bonsall where she plans to grow produce for her restaurants and create a retreat and education center that will revolve around her “food as medicine” mission.

Thai opened her first cafe in 2019 at JuneShine’s Scripps Ranch facility and has two new cafes launching soon on office campuses — a grab-and-go spot in Torrey Hills (3750 Carmel Mountain Road) debuting February 22 and an indoor/outdoor restaurant in the UTC area (4655 Executive Drive Suite 100) opening March 7. The chef says she’s looking forward to bringing healthy food into the corporate setting but says her ultimate goal is to provide food for hospitals.

A woman sits in front of an orange tree.
Chef/owner Lan Thai.
Enclave Cafe

A contract through the “Great Plates Delivered” program, which provided free meals to seniors during the pandemic, helped the chef to fund the farm purchase. It’s a full circle moment for Thai, also known as chef Lando, who was raised on a farm in San Diego after her parents emigrated to the U.S. from a refugee camp in Thailand where they’d fled to during the war in Vietnam. .

Borrowing greenhouses from her father’s farm, Thai also plans to add to the existing avocado and citrus trees on the Bonsall land, planting enough crops to supply nearly all of the produce for her growing collection of cafes with enough leftover to sell to other kitchens and fuel a CSA program. She would even like to rent some plots to other area restaurants.

Eventually, the Enclave Farm will be a fully-integrated retreat, housing cabins and an education center that will hold classes on farming, preservation, ancient cooking, and food culture with a commercial kitchen for coffee roasting and baking and animals to provide eggs and dairy. Thai says that she plans to host grand dinners on the farm, but her true goal is to make farm-to-table food easy to access and more affordable.

Crates full of avocados.
Enclave Farm avocados.
Enclave Cafe

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Chef Phillip Esteban Is Bringing Filipino Food to Normal Heights

By Candice Woo

15 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Pie and Ice Cream Palace Pops Into Point Loma

By Candice Woo

Legendary Japanese Cream Puff Shop Landing in La Jolla

By Candice Woo

Acclaimed Bay Area Thai Chef Behind New Restaurant Coming to Carlsbad

By Candice Woo

Fancy Chinese Hot Pot Specialist Finally Opens in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world