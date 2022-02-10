Pie and Ice Cream Palace Pops Into Point Loma

The perfect pairing — pie and ice cream (plus coffee) — is now under one roof in Point Loma where Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean’s Ice Cream have teamed up to share a corner space. With adjacent storefronts in University Heights and Costa Mesa, this new location is the biggest yet, spanning separate counters for each business and lots of indoor and outdoor seating.

Utilizing a commissary kitchen enabled the Sweet and Savory Collective co-founders Steven Torres and Gan Suebsarakham to step up their takeout and delivery service during the pandemic and helped to facilitate this expansion; the pies are made at its production hub but baked fresh on site. Executive chef Suebsarakham has also brought back favorite pre-COVID menu items including seasonal galettes, quiches, and cookies.

With the central kitchen in place, Torres tells Eater they may consider more locations of Pop Pie and Stella Jean’s in and out of San Diego, from North County to Orange County.

The Point Loma shop will be offering specials for Valentine’s Day, from heart-shaped blood orange/strawberry and ube coconut hand pies to Strawberry Crunch ice cream and new flavor created by “ice cream magician” Vicky Yan called the Perfect Date, which features a goat cheese ice cream with a honey date shortbread cookie and freeze dried raspberries swirled in.

For its grand opening, set for Friday, February 18, Pop Pie Co. will be serving pies created in collaboration with Oceanside chef Davin Waite of Shootz Fish & Beer, including a clam chowder pie and a pie filled with opah chorizo and beer cheese.