British Sandwich and Coffee Chain Pret A Manger Expanding to San Diego

Pret A Manger, a British takeaway cafe chain often referred to as Pret, is making a big push into North America that will likely include several stores in the San Diego area. Known for its pre-packaged foods, the company opened its first shop 36 years ago in London and now operates over 550 locations across the UK, Europe, and further abroad.

Its franchise partnership with Dallas Holdings will include a bigger presence in New York as well as at least 40 stores across Southern California. A rep for the company told Eater that the first SoCal cafe should open by Summer 2023.

Made on-site, its kitchen’s most popular items include the famous ham and cheese baguette, chicken parm wrap, falafel and hummus wrap, and an egg salad and arugula sandwich. Other menu options range from soups and salads to pastries and breakfast dishes. Pret also offers a two-tier coffee subscription, which gives members up to five of its organic coffee, tea, or hot chocolate drinks per day for a monthly fee.