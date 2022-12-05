Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California.

Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned star ratings for 2021, which included Addison, which was upgraded to two stars, while Jeune et Jolie, Soichi Sushi, and Sushi Tadokoro were each awarded one star.

This year brought no new one-star Michelin restaurants to San Diego, although Jeune et Jolie, Soichi Sushi, and Sushi Tadokoro all kept their stars. And Addison was the only new restaurant to join the ranks of the highest tier of three-star restaurants.

In Michelin canon, one star represents “a very good restaurant,” while two stars signify “excellent cooking, worth a detour,” and three stars denote “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”

The 2022 Michelin Guide fanfare in San Diego started in early November, when the company highlighted 37 “new discoveries” from throughout California which featured Kingfisher, Eater’s Restaurant of the Year, and Oceanside’s Valle. However, when Michelin recently announced the 15 restaurants making their debut on the 2022 list of Bib Gourmand recipients, the group did not include any local restaurants.