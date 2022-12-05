Luxury Bakery Lady M Opens at Westfield UTC

The inventor of the now-famous Mille Crêpes cake has landed in San Diego. Lady M’s latest cake boutique just opened at Westfield UTC on Level 1 next to Forever 21 and near Palm Plaza. Open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store is offering walk-in service but is not yet taking pre-orders.

Featuring at least 20 alternating layers of crepes and cream, its delicate cakes are available in a range of flavors, from original to green tea, chocolate, pistachio, and tiramisu, sold by the slice or as 6-inch or 9-inch whole cakes. The bakery is also known for releasing seasonal flavors throughout the year; winter specials include red velvet, butter pecan, and marron. The menu often extends to other desserts like flourless chocolate cake, coconut cheesecake, and Mont Blanc, made with homemade chestnut puree, whipped cream, and candied chestnuts.

With more than 50 locations spanning North America and Asia, Lady M does not currently have plans for more stores in the San Diego area beyond the UTC boutique. The shop also stocks other confections inspired by its cakes, including champagne gummy bears and creme brulee almonds, plus hot and iced tea and coffee drinks.