Gourmet Burger Bar and Bistro Landing in Little Italy

Endeavoring to offer an experience that’s a cut above other casual burger spots, Bun & Patti is landing on Kettner Boulevard, joining Bobboi Gelato and Zinque at the base of the AV8 building where it’s currently scheduled to open in early February 2023. Dino De Salvio of Next Wave Commercial leased the space, which has sat empty since SuperNatural Sandwiches closed in late 2021, to its new proprietors, Amy and Elion Prodani.

This is the Prodani’s first solo restaurant, although Elion is a veteran of the hospitality industry who worked with Michael Jordan’s steakhouse brand in New York City and comes off of a decade at the Wynn Las Vegas where he oversaw the property’s fine dining outlets.

He’s developing a counter-service menu for Bun & Patti that aims to be approachable but higher-end, centered around a burger blend of short rib, brisket, and chuck made with beef sourced from Northern California ranches.

The 1/3-pound patties will be available as single or double burgers as well as sliders, and there will also be a vegan version with Impossible meat. Burger toppings will include sous-vide bacon, with other menu options extending to a falafel burger, chicken wings, kale salad, grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, truffle fries, and milkshakes.

Amy, whose background is in real estate, is spearheading Bun & Patti’s design, which will be more geared towards sit-down dining than other entries in its category, with an atmosphere inspired by French bistros of the Roaring ‘20s. Stocked with several TVs, the bar will serve a good selection of local beer, wine, and hard kombucha.