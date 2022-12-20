Bivouac Ciderworks Is Expanding Big in North Park

Established in 2018, when it opened its 30th Street tasting room, which also serves food and cocktails, Bivouac Ciderworks will enter into a major growth spurt next year. Owner Lara Worm is annexing two adjacent spaces, former dance studios, into a spacious new 5,733-square-foot hub for the cider company to increase its output and have more room to build the brand.

Called the Bivouac Adventure Lodge, it’ll be separate from the original tasting room but the additional space will allow the cidery to significantly expand the footprint of its production facility to be able to create more of its core ciders and experiment with other limited and seasonal releases, which will be available on-site and to-go along with ciders from different local or small-batch makers. A members-only private tasting club will also be launched.

Currently scheduled to open in Fall 2023, the Lodge will hold ample communal seating and a main cider bar as well as a general store and retail shop selling pantry goods and other provisions, such as components for build-your-own charcuterie boards and favorites from Bivouac’s menu, including the poblano hummus. Other items for purchase will range from outdoor gear to apparel and gifts all in line with Bivouac’s adventuring spirit.