 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Uncle Tetsu Arrives in San Diego to Smash Japanese Cheesecake Competitors

The famous bakery opens in Kearny Mesa on December 17

by Candice Woo
An Uncle Tetsu cheesecake.
A classic cheesecake.
Uncle Tetsu

Found 37 years ago in Japan, Uncle Tetsu is probably the most famous maker of Japanese cheesecakes, the trendy, souffle-like desserts that are lighter than their American counterparts. With the Panda Restaurant Group, the company behind brands like Panda Express, guiding its expansion in the U.S., the global bakery chain lands this weekend in San Diego. Its first area store is set to open on Convoy Street on Saturday, December 17.

Initially operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with extended hours to come, Uncle Tetsu will start by offering its fluffy whole cheesecakes in original, pandan coconut, ube, and strawberry flavors but will be adding more options later. Though the brand is best known for is Japanese cheesecakes, the Kearny Mesa shop should eventually stock other specialties, including burnt Basque cheesecakes, which have a caramelized exterior and custardy middle, as well as Hokkaido-style cheese tarts and crispy cheesecake biscotti.

Although there aren’t any other locations currently in the works, a rep for the company tells Eater that there is always the possibility for more expansion in the San Diego area.

A variety of flavored cheesecakes.
A variety of flavored cheesecakes.
Uncle Tetsu

Uncle Tetsu

4609 Convoy Street, San Diego, CA 92111

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

The Former Small Bar Space Is Being Restored in University Heights

By Candice Woo

Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Tahini Brings Turkish Coffee and Middle Eastern Desserts to Kearny Mesa

By Candice Woo

Modern Izakaya Melding Japanese and Mexican Cuisine Comes to La Mesa

By Candice Woo

British Sandwich and Coffee Chain Pret A Manger Expanding to San Diego

By Candice Woo

Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world