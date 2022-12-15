Uncle Tetsu Arrives in San Diego to Smash Japanese Cheesecake Competitors

Found 37 years ago in Japan, Uncle Tetsu is probably the most famous maker of Japanese cheesecakes, the trendy, souffle-like desserts that are lighter than their American counterparts. With the Panda Restaurant Group, the company behind brands like Panda Express, guiding its expansion in the U.S., the global bakery chain lands this weekend in San Diego. Its first area store is set to open on Convoy Street on Saturday, December 17.

Initially operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with extended hours to come, Uncle Tetsu will start by offering its fluffy whole cheesecakes in original, pandan coconut, ube, and strawberry flavors but will be adding more options later. Though the brand is best known for is Japanese cheesecakes, the Kearny Mesa shop should eventually stock other specialties, including burnt Basque cheesecakes, which have a caramelized exterior and custardy middle, as well as Hokkaido-style cheese tarts and crispy cheesecake biscotti.

Although there aren’t any other locations currently in the works, a rep for the company tells Eater that there is always the possibility for more expansion in the San Diego area.