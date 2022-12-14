Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego

Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley.

Operating Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the bakery and cafe has an extensive menu of cheesecake variations, from classic, cloud-like cotton cheesecakes and coffee-flavored yaki pudding, which combines caramel sauce, egg pudding, and cheesecake to matcha double fromage cheesecake, featuring a cheese sponge cake base stacked with a layer of baked cream cheese that’s topped with frozen mascarpone cream cheese.

Other desserts include a baked cheese tart and special seasonal cakes as well as drinks like iced blended pineapple yogurt and matcha lattes.

A rep for the company shared that more Cheese Garden stores are on the way. National City is next, with an outpost opening there by April 2023, and Chula Vista is slated to house its third location.