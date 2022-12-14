 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego

Cheese Garden opens in Carmel Valley with more dessert cafes on the way

by Candice Woo
A matcha cheesecake
A matcha cheesecake.
Cheesegarden

Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley.

Operating Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the bakery and cafe has an extensive menu of cheesecake variations, from classic, cloud-like cotton cheesecakes and coffee-flavored yaki pudding, which combines caramel sauce, egg pudding, and cheesecake to matcha double fromage cheesecake, featuring a cheese sponge cake base stacked with a layer of baked cream cheese that’s topped with frozen mascarpone cream cheese.

Other desserts include a baked cheese tart and special seasonal cakes as well as drinks like iced blended pineapple yogurt and matcha lattes.

A rep for the company shared that more Cheese Garden stores are on the way. National City is next, with an outpost opening there by April 2023, and Chula Vista is slated to house its third location.

Cheese Garden

6030 Village Way Suite 108 , San Diego, CA 92130

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Tahini Brings Turkish Coffee and Middle Eastern Desserts to Kearny Mesa

By Candice Woo

Modern Izakaya Melding Japanese and Mexican Cuisine Comes to La Mesa

By Candice Woo

British Sandwich and Coffee Chain Pret A Manger Expanding to San Diego

By Candice Woo

Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

By Candice Woo

Luxury Bakery Lady M Opens at Westfield UTC

By Candice Woo

65 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world