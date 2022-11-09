Michelin Honors Two San Diego Area Restaurants Ahead of California Guide Release

The Michelin Guide just unveiled 37 new additions to its California Guide, spanning across the entire state and including two San Diego area restaurants. Among the “new discoveries” highlighted by Micheline are Kingfisher, the modern Vietnamese restaurant and recent Eater 38 addition which landed in Golden Hill in January 2022, and Valle in Oceanside, the first stateside restaurant for acclaimed Baja chef Roberto Alcocer.

This group is the latest batch of “culinary gems” from California that have been announced in several installments throughout the year; the Michelin Guide indicated that some of these restaurants could become Bib Gourmand or Star awardees when the official Michelin Guide California is released later this year. The full selection will be revealed on December 5 at a live-streamed ceremony held in Los Angeles.