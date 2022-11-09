 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michelin Honors Two San Diego Area Restaurants Ahead of California Guide Release

Kingfisher and Valle are among 37 new additions

by Candice Woo
A dish from Kingfisher.
A dish from Kingfisher.
Kimberly Motos

The Michelin Guide just unveiled 37 new additions to its California Guide, spanning across the entire state and including two San Diego area restaurants. Among the “new discoveries” highlighted by Micheline are Kingfisher, the modern Vietnamese restaurant and recent Eater 38 addition which landed in Golden Hill in January 2022, and Valle in Oceanside, the first stateside restaurant for acclaimed Baja chef Roberto Alcocer.

This group is the latest batch of “culinary gems” from California that have been announced in several installments throughout the year; the Michelin Guide indicated that some of these restaurants could become Bib Gourmand or Star awardees when the official Michelin Guide California is released later this year. The full selection will be revealed on December 5 at a live-streamed ceremony held in Los Angeles.

A dish from Valle.
A dish from Valle.
Jordan Younis

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Michelin-Starred Team Revamps Italian Restaurant in La Jolla

By Helen I. Hwang

Daytime Cafe Delivers Fancy Doughnuts and Coffee to Bird Rock

By Candice Woo

From Classic Lumpia to Chicken Adobo Tacos, Filipino Street Food Lands in Barrio Logan

By Candice Woo

60 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego

By Roxana Becerril

This Ocean Beach Bar Is the Ultimate Expression of San Diego’s Good Vibes

By Chad Baron

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world