Enormous Dim Sum Palace and Chinese Banquet Hall Enters Southeast San Diego

Diamond Palace is open for large events and daily dim sum

by Candice Woo
A banquet hall filled with tables and a stage.
The banquet hall.
The proprietors of the popular Mira Mesa Chinese restaurant Golden Island have completed an upgrade and renovation of the longstanding banquet hall and restaurant at the corner of 54th and University, now renamed Diamond Palace. Spanning 15,000-square-feet, it’s comprised of a main dining hall and an adjacent event space that can combine to accommodate 750 people.

Open at 10 a.m. on weekdays and at 9:30 a.m. on weekends, the restaurant features daily dim sum cart service as well as a massive menu of Cantonese cuisine, from live seafood to roast meats. Its experienced head chef, who will oversee on-site banquets, formerly cooked at Rancho Bernardo’s now-shuttered Pearl Restaurant as well as various Chinese restaurants in Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

The storefront of a Chinese restaurant. Candice Woo

Golden Island has become known for hosting live music and dancing and this location will also offer entertainment via a range of bands and music genres on weeknights while reserving the space on weekends for weddings and other large-scale events.

The restaurant tells Eater that a separate area dedicated to take-out dim sum and Chinese barbecue should open by the end of December.

Diamond Palace

3993 54th St, Ste A , San Diego, CA 92015

