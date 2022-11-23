A Haven for Natural Wine and Home Goods Pops Up in North Park

A new shop featuring natural wine, grab-and-go foods, and curated home goods from Communal Coffee owner Jen Byard is landing at the corner of 30th and Upas this weekend. Called Haven, it opens its doors on November 26, just in time for Small Business Saturday, and will be featuring free tastings, gifts with purchase, and other specials for the occasion.

In addition to wine, Haven will stock specialty items ranging from bottled iced lattes to all the components for building charcuterie and cheese boards, along with housewares, gifts, and plants.

Located behind the retail store are two event spaces, with the outdoor area — set with a culinary garden, fire pits, and lounge seating — available for coworking on weekdays; a coworking pass includes access to Sightglass batch brew, cold brew, and tea drinks, with beer and wine coming soon.

The Mediterranean-styled interior, which includes a kitchenette, bar, and buffet area, can host everything from dinner parties and baby showers. Byard will also use the space to hold classes similar to the programming at Communal’s outposts in North Park and Oceanside; upcoming workshops on candle-making, wreath design, and holiday entertaining can be booked online.

Haven, 3381 30th Street, North Park.