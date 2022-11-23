Novo Brazil Docks Giant Restaurant and Brewery in the South Bay

Firmly entrenched in the South Bay, Novo Brazil Brewing Company has expanded to Imperial Beach for its fourth location in the area, joining its brewery headquarters in Chula Vista, brewery restaurant at the Otay Ranch Mall, and tasting bar and beer garden at National City’s Market on 8th.

Open daily from noon to 10 p.m., the newest spot is enormous, spanning a 7,500-square-foot dining room and a 3,000-square-foot patio situated on the southern end of San Diego Bay overlooking the Coronado Bridge and the downtown San Diego skyline.

Known for beer and food that reflects the brewery’s Brazilian influences, the Imperial Beach outpost is serving a menu that includes empanadas filled with cheese or meat, chicken croquettes, and skewers of Brazilian barbecue. With 64 taps, the bar is pouring all of Novo Brazil’s year-round and seasonal beers as well as its specialty drinks like kombucha, beer cocktails, and hard seltzers.

Now that the brewery has covered most of the South Bay, founder Tiago Carneiro is prepping to head north. A rep tells Eater that Novo Brazil intends to open locations in Mission Valley and North County by the fourth quarter of 2023.