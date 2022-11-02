 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daytime Cafe Delivers Fancy Doughnuts and Coffee to Bird Rock

Dodo Bird Donuts opens next to Paradisaea

by Candice Woo
A modern pink and green cafe with tables.
The cafe space.
Dodo Bird Donuts

Nestling in next to Paradisaea, which recently splashed down on La Jolla Boulevard, Dodo Bird Donuts is the casual, daytime companion to the ambitious Bird Rock restaurant and cocktail bar. Now open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., the cafe is brewing up Simple Beans drip coffee along with Dark Horse Coffee Roasters espresso drinks and specialties like cajeta lattes and sea salt mochas that can be made with a wide array of non-dairy alternatives including macadamia nut milk and Oatly. Other drinks range from masala chai and golden milk to Pasture Bird bone broth and kid-friendly hot chocolate; beer, wine, and spritz cocktails are offered later in the afternoon.

Fresh doughnuts roll out at 7 a.m. each day, with classic glazed and sugared doughnuts featured along with rotating varieties from Paradisaea chef Mark Welker, who was formerly in charge of pastry for Eleven Madison Park and NoMad, that could range from devil’s food cake to vanilla cream-filled. Dodo Bird Donuts is also making soft-serve ice cream using organic dairy from Straus Family Creamery, with a swirl of vanilla or another seasonal flavor available to sweeten an afternoon affogato al caffe.

Dodo Bird Donuts Menu

Dodo Bird Donuts

367 Bird Rock Avenue, La Jolla, CA 92037

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

From Classic Lumpia to Chicken Adobo Tacos, Filipino Street Food Lands in Barrio Logan

By Candice Woo

60 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego

By Roxana Becerril

This Ocean Beach Bar Is the Ultimate Expression of San Diego’s Good Vibes

By Chad Baron

Why Yes, an NFT Bar Is Opening in North Park This Month

By Paolo Bicchieri

A Chef With Experience at Michelin-Starred Restaurants Guides the Menus at Two New Gaslamp Hotel Restaurants

By Paolo Bicchieri

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world