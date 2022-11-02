Daytime Cafe Delivers Fancy Doughnuts and Coffee to Bird Rock

Nestling in next to Paradisaea, which recently splashed down on La Jolla Boulevard, Dodo Bird Donuts is the casual, daytime companion to the ambitious Bird Rock restaurant and cocktail bar. Now open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., the cafe is brewing up Simple Beans drip coffee along with Dark Horse Coffee Roasters espresso drinks and specialties like cajeta lattes and sea salt mochas that can be made with a wide array of non-dairy alternatives including macadamia nut milk and Oatly. Other drinks range from masala chai and golden milk to Pasture Bird bone broth and kid-friendly hot chocolate; beer, wine, and spritz cocktails are offered later in the afternoon.

Fresh doughnuts roll out at 7 a.m. each day, with classic glazed and sugared doughnuts featured along with rotating varieties from Paradisaea chef Mark Welker, who was formerly in charge of pastry for Eleven Madison Park and NoMad, that could range from devil’s food cake to vanilla cream-filled. Dodo Bird Donuts is also making soft-serve ice cream using organic dairy from Straus Family Creamery, with a swirl of vanilla or another seasonal flavor available to sweeten an afternoon affogato al caffe.

Dodo Bird Donuts Menu