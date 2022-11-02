From Classic Lumpia to Chicken Adobo Tacos, Filipino Street Food Lands in Barrio Logan

The first component of a new compound for Filipino food launches this Thursday, November 3 in Barrio Logan where local Filipino food truck Lia’s Lumpia swings open its storefront on National Avenue. Initially running on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with extended hours to come, it’ll be a mostly takeout-focused operation while chef Spencer Hunter remodels the property’s main cottage into a modern Filipino restaurant called Milagros that is currently slated to arrive in Spring 2023.

For now, Lia’s customers will be able to access some seating on the front patio as Hunter transforms the backyard space into a permanent home for the street food spot. Its fast-casual menu offers classic lumpia alongside fusion versions of the fried spring rolls filled with everything from chicken adobo and mac n cheese to vegan curry and pork belly ramen. There’s also a Filipino-style smashburger with kalamansi mayo, fries, and banana ketchup as well as pork belly sisig tacos, vegetable pancit, a variety of chicken wings, and desserts like banana and jackfruit turon and mini malasadas with ube drizzle.

Hunter tells Eater that he’ll be kicking off a ticketed dinner series at the end of November designed to give diners a taste of what he’s developing for the Milagros menu.