 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

From Classic Lumpia to Chicken Adobo Tacos, Filipino Street Food Lands in Barrio Logan

Lia’s Lumpia opens Thursday, November 3

by Candice Woo
An assortment of lumpia.
An assortment of lumpia.
Lia’s Lumpia

The first component of a new compound for Filipino food launches this Thursday, November 3 in Barrio Logan where local Filipino food truck Lia’s Lumpia swings open its storefront on National Avenue. Initially running on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with extended hours to come, it’ll be a mostly takeout-focused operation while chef Spencer Hunter remodels the property’s main cottage into a modern Filipino restaurant called Milagros that is currently slated to arrive in Spring 2023.

For now, Lia’s customers will be able to access some seating on the front patio as Hunter transforms the backyard space into a permanent home for the street food spot. Its fast-casual menu offers classic lumpia alongside fusion versions of the fried spring rolls filled with everything from chicken adobo and mac n cheese to vegan curry and pork belly ramen. There’s also a Filipino-style smashburger with kalamansi mayo, fries, and banana ketchup as well as pork belly sisig tacos, vegetable pancit, a variety of chicken wings, and desserts like banana and jackfruit turon and mini malasadas with ube drizzle.

A gated patio in front of a restaurant.
The new Logan Avenue headquarters of Lia’s Lumpia.
Spencer Hunter

Hunter tells Eater that he’ll be kicking off a ticketed dinner series at the end of November designed to give diners a taste of what he’s developing for the Milagros menu.

Lia's Lumpia/Milagros

2219 Logan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Daytime Cafe Delivers Fancy Doughnuts and Coffee to Bird Rock

By Candice Woo

60 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego

By Roxana Becerril

This Ocean Beach Bar Is the Ultimate Expression of San Diego’s Good Vibes

By Chad Baron

Why Yes, an NFT Bar Is Opening in North Park This Month

By Paolo Bicchieri

A Chef With Experience at Michelin-Starred Restaurants Guides the Menus at Two New Gaslamp Hotel Restaurants

By Paolo Bicchieri

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world