All-Day Italian Restaurant and Market Landing in the UTC Area

A new Italian restaurant and marketplace is due to open by mid-December at the Collection at UTC, the mall-adjacent, mixed-use development that already houses restaurants like Pacific Catch and Menya Ultra Ramen.

Owner and operator Vanessa Uteau is a hospitality pro, having run two Lean and Green Cafe locations in San Diego before selling the business during the pandemic. In partnership with Douglas Tokarik, Uteau has created Pazza Market and Cucina, where the glassed-in kitchen will be headed up by Italian chef Patrick Money, a veteran of popular local spots like Cesarina and Ambrogio15.

Designed by My Studio ID, the 2,000-square-foot full-service restaurant includes a bar, a spacious patio, and a wood-fired brick oven that will bake up Roman-style pinsa by the slice for lunch and personal-sized Neapolitan pizza for dinner.

The all-day menu will extend to salads, appetizers, panini, charcuterie plates, desserts, and a wide range of homemade pasta and sauces which will also be sold in the market area along with other ready-to-cook dishes and gourmet pantry items.

Uteau, who tells Eater that they may also serve weekend brunch, says that the bar will feature beer and a wine list of exclusively Italian bottles, with a focus on small vineyards.