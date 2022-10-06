Rooftop Icon Mister A’s Reveals New Sky-High Perch

Following several months of renovations, Mister A’s is scheduled to reopen its 11,000-square-foot penthouse space in Bankers Hill on Tuesday, October 11. Established in 1965 by founder John Alessio, for whom the restaurant is named, the venerable spot has had just three owners over the course of its tenure; earlier this year, longtime operations manager Ryan Thorsen took the reins from veteran restaurateur Bertrand Hug (Mille Fleurs).

The elegant 12th-floor restaurant forges forward with a new design, executed with consultation by Mauricio Couturier (Wolfie’s Carousel, Camino Riviera), that includes updates to its 180-seat main dining room and prized corner rotunda as well as a freshly-added 18-seat bar and 72-seat indoor-outdoor lounge that expands access to its unmatched skyline views.

Executive chef Stephane Voitzwinkler continues to lead the kitchen, refreshing his seasonal fine-dining menu with more options geared for sharing and as well as new interpretations of throwback dishes like chickpea panisse paired with Chino Farms eggplant, oven-dried tomatoes, shishito relish, and tzatziki and wild caught salmon Wellington topped with foraged mushroom duxelles, black kale, and bearnaise.

And there’s now a dedicated menu for the new bar and lounge, with twists on classic cocktails that include a burnt orange-infused Old Fashioned and an espresso martini made with barrel-aged espresso along with bites like hiramasa crudo with blood orange, serrano, avocado, and puffed quinoa.

Mister A's Menus

Mister A’s, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill. Open Sunday through Thursday with bar service starting at 4 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. on.