LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego

A landmark bakery known for its giant rooftop doughnut signs is expanding in a big way into San Diego with its first area outpost scheduled to open early next year. Founded in 1952, the original branch of Randy’s Donuts, located near the Los Angeles International Airport, has made tons of television and film appearances through the years, with cameos in everything from the Arrested Development series and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video to features like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!.

At least 10 locations are in the works for San Diego, starting with a 2,300-square-foot shop coming to Mission Valley by January 2023.

This latest expansion comes a few years after Mark Kelegian purchased Randy’s in 2015 with a plan to franchise the concept. Since then, the company has opened more shops in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and most recently, Las Vegas, where a 24-hour drive-thru began operating in August. Randy’s has also added locations in South Korea, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia.

“(San Diego is) a great family-oriented city with endless activities where you can bring a box of donuts with you to enjoy with your loved ones any time of day,” Kelegian told Eater. “Whether it’s a picnic at the beach or a day at the zoo, or something sweet after wine tasting, we’re very excited to see America’s Finest City welcome the world’s most famous donut.”

The local storefronts will be run by Emilio Tamez, who owns the Taqueria Revolución taco shops in South Bay and Sadie’s Hand Crafted Mexican Ice Cream, where the ice cream sandwiches are currently made with Randy’s Donuts. Tamez tells Eater that they’re looking to land more stores in the South Bay, El Cajon, downtown San Diego, Escondido, and San Marcos neighborhoods.

In addition to Randy’s menu of over 60 varieties of handmade doughnuts, including classic glazed, chocolate twists, jelly-filled, and apple fritters ranging in price from $1.50 to $3.25, Tamez says they’re hoping to offer customized doughnuts created in partnership with local institutions and teams like San Diego State University and the San Diego Padres.