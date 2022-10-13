 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Acclaimed Singapore-Based Ramen Chain Coming to One Paseo

Ramen King Keisuke is also opening in Carlsbad

by Candice Woo
A bowl of lobster broth ramen.
Lobster broth ramen.
Ramen King Keisuke

Among several new restaurants and shops coming to One Paseo, including South of Nick’s, a Mexican restaurant and bar opening in January 2023 next to its sibling, the popular Nick’s Del Mar, is a famous ramen chain that’s including San Diego in a stateside push that will encompass 13 outposts throughout Southern California. With its first U.S. branch recently opening in LA County’s San Gabriel Valley, Ramen King Keisuke will debut at the Carmel Valley center, where it replaces French pastry shop Le Macaron, by Spring 2023. A rep for One Paseo tells Eater that another location is heading to Carlsbad.

Founded by celebrity chef and TV personality Keisuke Takeda, the fast-casual restaurant operates mostly in Singapore, although its ongoing expansion includes other Asian countries along with Australia and the United States. The Hiroshima-born Takeda, who trained in French cuisine before opening his first Japanese in 2004, was crowned “Ramen Champion” at the 2011 Tokyo Ramen Championships and reportedly still holds that title.

The dining room of a ramen restaurant.
The inside of a Ramen King Keisuke restaurant.
Ramen King Keisuke

His menu for Ramen King Keisuke includes tonkotsu ramen, based on a bone broth that’s simmered for more than 10 hours, as well as ramen made with lobster broth; new for the Southern California market is vegan ramen with a potato and mushroom broth. There’s also a soup-less noodle dish called maze soba and maki sushi, or cut rolls, filled with vegetables, spicy tuna, or salmon.

